Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. BIO JESUS combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Chemical, Sweet

Lineage: Bio Diesel x Gumbo

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry

Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene

Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBD, CBL, CBC

--

Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.