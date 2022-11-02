About this product
Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. BIO JESUS combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.
--
Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Chemical, Sweet
Lineage: Bio Diesel x Gumbo
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry
Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene
Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBD, CBL, CBC
--
Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, ground flower can be used in the form that works best for you.
--
Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Chemical, Sweet
Lineage: Bio Diesel x Gumbo
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry
Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene
Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBD, CBL, CBC
--
Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, ground flower can be used in the form that works best for you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Supply
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.