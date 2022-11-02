Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. BIO JESUS combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Chemical, Sweet

Lineage: Bio Diesel x Gumbo

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry

Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene

Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa, CBD, CBL, CBC

--

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.