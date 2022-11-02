Blueberry Space Cake is the indica-dominant offspring of Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, with its Alien OG and Trinity lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Berry

Lineage: Outer Space x Alien Dutchess

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric

Terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene

Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa

--

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, small flower is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.