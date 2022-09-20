About this Strain

Found by Chemdog himself in 2001, the Chemdog “D” is notoriously one of the strongest strains in modern cannabis. With powerful notes of sweet sage and fuely rubber, it’s unmistakable odor transfers into an intense effect that remains for hours.

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.