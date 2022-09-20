About this Strain

Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Cherimoya is a cross between Gelato #41 x Mai Tai #4. This strain has a sour fruit flavor that is very unique on the exhale. The aroma is sour and bitter with notes of pungent grapefruit. Cherimoya has relaxing effects that are felt almost as soon as your session is done. This strain will help you forget about the stresses of your day great for nighttime use.

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.