Popular parent strain Han Solo Burger has been crossed with Open Pollination 10 to create this sativa strain, Cold as Ice! Notes of citrus, cinnamon, hops, lavender, and pine stem from a terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Linalool. Patients may expect general uplifting and relaxing effects, leading to a sense of calm.

Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Cinnamon, Hops, Lavender, Pine

Lineage: Han Solo Burger x Open Pollination 10

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Calming, Relaxed

Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, Linalool

Cannabinoids: CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBC, CBDV, delta8-THC

Produced by using the small pieces of cannabis flower that break off of the plant. As versatile as it is affordable, shake provides a coarse consistency and can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking. Additional grinding may be desired to find the consistency that works best for you.