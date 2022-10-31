About this product
Critical Purple Kush is critical to add to your rotation! This 90/10 potent indica strain features dark green, purple buds with amber colored pistols and loads of trichomes. Stemming from a cross of parent strains Critical and Purple OG, patients may expect an uplifting feeling that improves their mood upon first consumption, with long-lasting relaxing and sedative effects to follow. Top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool create a flavorful experience of herbal, peppery, citrus, and plum notes.
Flavor/Aroma: Herbal, Peppery, Citrus, Plum
Lineage: Critical x Purple OG
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Relaxing, Sedative
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Cannabinoids: CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBC, CBCa, CBDV, CBN
Produced by using the small pieces of cannabis flower that break off of the plant. As versatile as it is affordable, shake provides a coarse consistency and can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking. Additional grinding may be desired to find the consistency that works best for you.
About this brand
Supply
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.