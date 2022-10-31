Critical Purple Kush is critical to add to your rotation! This 90/10 potent indica strain features dark green, purple buds with amber colored pistols and loads of trichomes. Stemming from a cross of parent strains Critical and Purple OG, patients may expect an uplifting feeling that improves their mood upon first consumption, with long-lasting relaxing and sedative effects to follow. Top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool create a flavorful experience of herbal, peppery, citrus, and plum notes.

Flavor/Aroma: Herbal, Peppery, Citrus, Plum

Lineage: Critical x Purple OG

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Relaxing, Sedative

Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Cannabinoids: CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBC, CBCa, CBDV, CBN

Produced by using the small pieces of cannabis flower that break off of the plant. As versatile as it is affordable, shake provides a coarse consistency and can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking. Additional grinding may be desired to find the consistency that works best for you.