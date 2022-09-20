About this Strain

Bred by Compound Genetics, Gastro Pop is a cross between Apples and Bananas x Grape Gasoline. The flavor is fruity with a twist of spice and pepper and a slight hint of gassy diesel on the exhale. The aroma is very similar with hints of spice, citrus, and fruit with a diesel overtone. Gastro Pop has uplifting effects that can be euphoric giving you creative energy and getting you out of the couch making this strain great for daytime use.

About this Product

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used in the form that works best for you.