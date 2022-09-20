About this Strain

Bred by Josey Wales, Gorilla Glue is a cross between Chem Sis x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel. The flavor is unique with notes of chemical diesel and a hint of earthy chocolate on the exhale. The aroma is similar with hints of mocha and spice and a pungent diesel overtone. Gorilla Glue has slow building cerebral effects with a lifted sense of euphoria followed by a deep relaxation of the body. This strain is recommended for nighttime use.

--

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

--

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.