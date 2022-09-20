About this Strain

GMO is bred by Mamiko Seeds and is a cross between Chem D x Girl Scout Cookies. GMO is also known as Garlic Cookies and GMO Cookies. The exhale is where the experience gets unique; it is all garlic, almost like garlic bread. Along with the aroma, GMO stands alone because of its unique different flavor versus all the fruity tasting strains from other modern breeders.

--

About this Product

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used in the form that works best for you.