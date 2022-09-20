About this Strain

GMO is bred by Mamiko Seeds and is a cross between Chem D x Girl Scout Cookies. GMO is also known as Garlic Cookies and GMO Cookies. The exhale is where the experience gets unique; it is all garlic, almost like garlic bread. Along with the aroma, GMO stands alone because of its unique different flavor versus all the fruity tasting strains from other modern breeders.

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

