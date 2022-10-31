Green Line OG is the cherished offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus meet earthy pine, putting a refreshing twist on the prolific OG Kush strain. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the physical efficacy of its OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal mental clarity and physical comfort. Whatever your symptoms, Green Line OG will get you where you need to be, day or night.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Earthy

Lineage: Lime Skunk x Ghost OG

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed

Terpenes: Limonene, ß-Caryophyllene

Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa

--

Produced by using the small pieces of cannabis flower that break off of the plant. As versatile as it is affordable, shake provides a coarse consistency and can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking. Additional grinding may be desired to find the consistency that works best for you.