About this product
Green Line OG is the cherished offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Notes of sweet citrus meet earthy pine, putting a refreshing twist on the prolific OG Kush strain. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the physical efficacy of its OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal mental clarity and physical comfort. Whatever your symptoms, Green Line OG will get you where you need to be, day or night.
--
Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Earthy
Lineage: Lime Skunk x Ghost OG
Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed
Terpenes: Limonene, ß-Caryophyllene
Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa
--
Produced by using the small pieces of cannabis flower that break off of the plant. As versatile as it is affordable, shake provides a coarse consistency and can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking. Additional grinding may be desired to find the consistency that works best for you.
--
Flavor/Aroma: Citrus, Earthy
Lineage: Lime Skunk x Ghost OG
Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed
Terpenes: Limonene, ß-Caryophyllene
Cannabinoids: CBGa, CBG, CBDa
--
Produced by using the small pieces of cannabis flower that break off of the plant. As versatile as it is affordable, shake provides a coarse consistency and can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking. Additional grinding may be desired to find the consistency that works best for you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Supply
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.