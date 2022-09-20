About this Strain

Guava Pie is bred by Bloom Seed Company and is a cross between Strawberry Pie x GuavaZ. The aroma is almost identical to the flavor with hints of fermented guava and some familiar chewy candy, your taste buds will thank you. Guava Pie starts with cerebral effects setting in almost immediately after your last exhale followed by a smooth body relaxation to help you wind down from your work week.

About this Product

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used in the form that works best for you.