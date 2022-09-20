About this Strain

Guava Pie is bred by Bloom Seed Company and is a cross between Strawberry Pie x GuavaZ. The aroma is almost identical to the flavor with hints of fermented guava and some familiar chewy candy, your taste buds will thank you. Guava Pie starts with cerebral effects setting in almost immediately after your last exhale followed by a smooth body relaxation to help you wind down from your work week.

--

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

--

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.