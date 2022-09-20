About this Strain

Bred by Funk Labs, Oreo Blizzard is a cross between Oreoz x Dolato #41 F1. Oreo Blizzard tastes like an Oreo dirt pudding with a spicy chocolate and nut flavor on the exhale. The aroma is similar with a twist of pungent diesel fuel. Oreo Blizzard has long-lasting effects that creep up on you just after your last exhale filling your mind with an uplifting euphoria, while providing a light physical effect that helps you take the edge off.

--

About this Product

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used in the form that works best for you.