About this Strain

Bred by Funk Labs, Oreo Blizzard is a cross between Oreoz x Dolato #41 F1. Oreo Blizzard tastes like an Oreo dirt pudding with a spicy chocolate and nut flavor on the exhale. The aroma is similar with a twist of pungent diesel fuel. Oreo Blizzard has long-lasting effects that creep up on you just after your last exhale filling your mind with an uplifting euphoria, while providing a light physical effect that helps you take the edge off.

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

