About this Strain

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Pancakez is a cross between London Pound Cake #75 x Kush Mints. This strain has a creamy berry flavor with a nutty pancake on the exhale. The aroma is delightful smelling like a fresh batch of pancakes with fruits. Pancakez has long-lasting effects that may have you lifted yet calm for quite a while with a boost in your mood, leaving you in a happy relaxation.

--

About this Product

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used in the form that works best for you.