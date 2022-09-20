About this Strain

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Pancakez is a cross between London Pound Cake #75 x Kush Mints. This strain has a creamy berry flavor with a nutty pancake on the exhale. The aroma is delightful smelling like a fresh batch of pancakes with fruits. Pancakez has long-lasting effects that may have you lifted yet calm for quite a while with a boost in your mood, leaving you in a happy relaxation.

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.