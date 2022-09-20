About this Strain

Petrol Station is a cross between GMO x Chem de La Sour. This strain packs a sweet and creamy flavor with a touch of garlic on the exhale. The aroma is similar and unique with spices, flowers, and a twist of garlic. Petrol Station packs heady cerebral effects that will have you filled with euphoria launching you into pure happiness and ease. This strain is great for daytime use and should please the heaviest of consumers.

--

About this Product

Produced using the plant's small, loose buds that are ground and sieved to ensure optimal consistency. As versatile as it is affordable, shake can be used in the form that works best for you.