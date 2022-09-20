About this Strain

Petrol Station is a cross between GMO x Chem de La Sour. This strain packs a sweet and creamy flavor with a touch of garlic on the exhale. The aroma is similar and unique with spices, flowers, and a twist of garlic. Petrol Station packs heady cerebral effects that will have you filled with euphoria launching you into pure happiness and ease. This strain is great for daytime use and should please the heaviest of consumers.

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

