About this Strain

Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Queso is a cross between UK Cheese x Pure Michigan. Queso has an earthy creamy cheese flavor with a spicy twist on exhale. The aroma is pretty overpowering with pungent cheese and sour skunk when you first open the container. Queso has uplifting cerebral effects that creep up on you just after your last exhale filling your mind with euphoria. You will feel the uplifting effects in both your mind and body.

--

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

--

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.