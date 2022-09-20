About this Strain

Bred by Bloom Seed Co., Strawberry 2.1 is a cross between OGKB 2.1 x Strawberry Guava. The aroma is filled with fruits and berries and hints of sweet diesel fuel. The flavor is similar with a strong berry flavor and a bite of sweet fruity fuel. Strawberry 2.1 packs a heady cerebral high that will have your mind in euphoria for hours. You will feel the long-lasting effects right behind the eyes almost as if a veil was pulled over your face.

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.