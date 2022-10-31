Sugar Plum Sunset brings back-to-back Bubba Kush genetics together with potent results. The funky undertones of Pre-98 Bubba Kush are enriched by the floral aromas of Katsu Bubba’s phenotype mother. Its generous trichome density and hues of purple foliage give the strain an appetizing appearance alongside pain mitigating effects that relax the mind and body without being excessively sedative. Enjoy this 90% indica later in the day to maximize this strain’s deep physical relaxation.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Sweet, Earthy, Citrus

Lineage: Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Katsu Bubba

Reported Effects: Body Relief, Relaxed, Euphoric

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Cannabinoids: CBDa, CBG, CBGa, CBC, CBDV, CBN, CBL, THCV

--

Produced by using the small pieces of cannabis flower that break off of the plant. As versatile as it is affordable, shake provides a coarse consistency and can be used to roll your own or for cooking and baking. Additional grinding may be desired to find the consistency that works best for you.