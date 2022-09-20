About this Strain

Bred by Oni Seeds, Tropicanna Cks is a cross between Girl Scout CKS x Tangie. The flavor is delightful with notes of sour citrus and a slight sweet cookie on the exhale. The aroma has hints of earthy pine and spice with a citrus overtone. The long-lasting effects are as eye-opening as the flavor, Tropicanna Cookies will get you up off the couch and moving in no time at all. Energy sets in almost as soon as your last exhale filling the mind and body with creative motivation. Relaxation kicks in after some time as your mind continues exploring.

--

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

--

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.