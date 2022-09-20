About this Strain

Tye Dye is a cross between Rainbow Cookies x Star Dawg. The flavor is unique with notes of sour citrus, berries, and lemons and a hint of sweet cookie dough on the exhale. The aroma is similar with hints of nutty earth, fresh fruit, and a citrus overtone. Tye Dye has calming effects with a lifted sense giving you focused introspection that can lead to meaningful conversations with those surrounding you. This strain is great for ending a long day at work or simply having a nice relaxing weekend.

--

About this Product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, our smalls are made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.

--

Note: due to state regulations, actual product packaging may vary.