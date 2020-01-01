 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Supreme Cannabis
Supreme Cannabis Cover Photo

Supreme Cannabis

CHANGE IS HERE.

About Supreme Cannabis

The world is changing its view on cannabis, and Canada is lighting the way. Supreme sits at the centre of this shift, with a mission to grow sustainable cannabis businesses. WE ARE SUPREME. We believe the world is ready to end a century of cannabis prohibition - a global movement rooted in Canada. Supreme has been at the centre of the cannabis space since 2014 in pursuit of this massive opportunity. Supreme trades as FIRE (TSX.V:FIRE) on the Toronto Venture Exchange. FIRE is a testament to our passion for cannabis, our obsession with quality, and our mission to light up the cannabis sector. We established 7ACRES as the first licensed producer focused on growing high-quality cannabis in high quantities. Today 7ACRES is en route to becoming Canada’s leading cultivator of consistently great commercial cannabis. As legalization grows beyond our borders, we will continue to identify new opportunities to build innovative cannabis businesses across the globe.