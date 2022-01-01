The World’s first functional cannabis drinks, made to help you get more. More time on the dance floor. More time on the pillow. A more forgiving recovery so you can do it all over again…



Taste Profile: A proprietary sparkling sleep flavor, with calming, melon notes, that won't come off too sweet.



Description: Designed for getting you the sleep that you’ve been told is important or something. Think of it as the Ying to your party Yang, the sweet goodnight after an epic adventure. Made with a fast-acting combo of 20mg THC, 20mg CBN, and the sleep aides Magnesium and L-Theanine.



Comes as a single 12oz can, with a re-sealable lid.