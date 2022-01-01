About this product
Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.
Kiwi Blast packs a fruity, tangy-tongue-tingling kiwi flavor, with a down the middle high that’s perfect for just about anything worth getting high for. Note: This is “Version 2” of Kiwi Blast, after the first version that was flavored like the Kiwi, the national bird of New Zealand, failed to be a real crowd pleaser. Our apologies.
Strain Name: Kiwi Blast
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet Kiwi
Kiwi Blast packs a fruity, tangy-tongue-tingling kiwi flavor, with a down the middle high that’s perfect for just about anything worth getting high for. Note: This is “Version 2” of Kiwi Blast, after the first version that was flavored like the Kiwi, the national bird of New Zealand, failed to be a real crowd pleaser. Our apologies.
Strain Name: Kiwi Blast
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet Kiwi
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.