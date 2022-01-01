Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.



Kiwi Blast packs a fruity, tangy-tongue-tingling kiwi flavor, with a down the middle high that’s perfect for just about anything worth getting high for. Note: This is “Version 2” of Kiwi Blast, after the first version that was flavored like the Kiwi, the national bird of New Zealand, failed to be a real crowd pleaser. Our apologies.



Strain Name: Kiwi Blast

Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet Kiwi