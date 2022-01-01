Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.



Transport yourself to a tropical beach with a cool ocean breeze blowing through your hair, but leave the umbrella-clad cocktail behind, because we’ve got you covered. Each puff is a pineapple-coconut paradise, with a balanced high ideal for doing anything, or nothing. You do you boo boo.



Strain name: Pina Colada

Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet Pineapple and Creamy Coconut