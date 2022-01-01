About this product
Tropics is made for those who love the feeling of cannabis, just not so much the taste. Tropics pods are fruity, flavorful, and delicious, kinda like puffing on a fruit salad made fresh for you on a secluded beach. Steel drum not included.
Transport yourself to a tropical beach with a cool ocean breeze blowing through your hair, but leave the umbrella-clad cocktail behind, because we’ve got you covered. Each puff is a pineapple-coconut paradise, with a balanced high ideal for doing anything, or nothing. You do you boo boo.
Strain name: Pina Colada
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet Pineapple and Creamy Coconut
About this brand
Surplus
OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: THE PURSUIT OF MORE
We produce cannabis products to power your fun-loving, fun-making, unapologetic quest for getting more out of life.
WE SERIOUSLY BELIEVE THAT CANNABIS SHOULDN'T BE SO SERIOUS.
If it tastes good, and it feels good, then well...that's pretty good.
