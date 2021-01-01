Surterra Wellness
1:4 Zen Dart Pod 0.5g
About this product
Release the tension. Enhance your state of mind. Zen Vape Pods can help uplift your mood with significant expected psychoactive effects. Zen’s unique formula is a THC-forward blend paired with CBD and naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Each pod is filled with our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends, without any artificial additives. Simply attach them to our compatible rechargeable battery unit and inhale to achieve desired state.
