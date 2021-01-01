Loading…
Surterra Wellness

1:4 Zen Transdermal Patches 140mg 7-pack

About this product

1:4 (CBD:THC) 7 Patches per pack. Patches are an innovative way to absorb the potential benefits of our all-natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re comfortable and discreet, with steady, long-lasting effects. Zen patches can help uplift your mood with minimal expected psychoactive effects. Zen’s unique formula is a THC-forward blend paired with CBD and naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being.
