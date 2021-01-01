About this product

Unwind into a peaceful dream. Rest and restore your body. Dream [intake method] can help you relax with significant expected psychoactive effects. Dream’s unique formula combines a high ratio of THC and CBD with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Each pod is filled with our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends, without any artificial additives. Simply attach them to our compatible rechargeable battery unit and inhale to achieve desired state.