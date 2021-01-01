About this product

Soften the edges. Ease physical and mental tension. Calm Tincture Oil can help you relax with little to no expected psychoactive effects. Calm is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD and low in THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Sublingual tinctures are an easy-to-administer form of our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. Tinctures are absorbed quickly and can deliver long-lasting results.