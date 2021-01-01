About this product

The Sutra Selfie by Sutra Vape is an auto draw oil vaporizer. After the huge release with the Sutra Mini, Sutra Vape makes a gigantic leap with this device. The 3.7V vaporizer utilizes a 250mAH internal battery battery along with magnetic rings to fit your desired cartomizers. This entire kit includes a 0.5ml cartomizer, too. It's a discreet 2" x 1" unit with no buttons to use—simply breathe in normally and enjoy. The Sutra Selfie is the perfect stealth vaporizer for anyone.