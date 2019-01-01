Seven10 Creations is on a mission to evolve the way people view cannabis consumption, so that more people can enjoy cannabis confidently. We believe all cannabis is medicine, not mere recreation. It’s been a classic way to treat pain and anxiety for thousands of years. As a society, we are just starting to accept that it’s a more evolved medicine than alcohol and opioids. We are at a cultural tipping point where the classic view of cannabis is shifting away from the stoner stigmas and reefer madness. The Evolution is here; and Seven10 Creations is leading the way in shattering those stigmas! Everyone from a soccer mom, to a single professional, to a professional athlete can benefit from this amazing plant without being labeled and without feeling guilty. Once we accept that successful people of all types use cannabis to feel better, the better we will all feel about using cannabis. For us, it’s all about confidence.