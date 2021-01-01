About this product
Avid Hemp CBD Capsules are a true Full Spectrum CBD Capsule. Available in 300mg, 600mg and 1200mg per bottle.
• Whole Plant Hemp Extract
• Decarboxylated Industrial Hemp and MCT Oil
• Less Than 0.3% Delta 9
• Third Party Lab Tested
• Made in the USA
About this brand
SW Distro
Welcome to SW Distro - 'Your Hemp Superstore!' Founded in 2017, SW Distro manufactures and distributes all brands in-house. Our approach is universal in helping both retail and wholesale customers alike, in providing an excellent customer experience with a variety of great products that everyone can enjoy! Shop now!