(Mango Sherbet x Honeydew Melon)



THC: 26.58%

TOTAL TERPENES: 3.10%

Caryophyllene – Myrcene – Limonene



What a winner we received from Humboldt Seed Bank! These juicy nugs are blanketed in shimmering calyces with an organic, sungrown terpene profile that smells like freshly cubed cantaloupe with a jet fuel finish – a piney melon flavor and an active fresh clear high – creative and invigorating – this Melon really IS magic!