(Shishkaberry x Trufula Tree)
THC: 25.01%
TOTAL TERPENES: 2.01%
Caryophyllene – Terpinolene – Myrcene
Raspberry Parfait, bred by The Humboldt Seed Company, is a real beauty. uplifting, mind-expanding effects with a sweet berry flavor – a very unique blend of terpenes! A perfect all-day smoke makes Swami Select Raspberry Parfait a popular choice either before or after a long day’s work. We know you’ll love it, too!
Raspberry Parfait is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Raspberry Parfait - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Raspberry Parfait effects
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Swami Select
Taking root in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle, sun, moon and star grown Swami Select cannabis is consciously cultivated in Mendocino soil for the true connoisseur. Through our commitment to responsible farming methods, we provide premium inspirational flowers to the people and regenerative care to our land.