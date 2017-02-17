SWC
Hawaiian Punch
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Hawaiian Punch effects
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
