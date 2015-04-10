About this strain
OG Strawberry, grown on the southwest ridgeline of Mendocino County by HappyDays Farms, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that delivers crushing effects alongside a sour fuel aroma. With a THC content that can stretch to 29%, OG Strawberry is a force to be reckoned with. This hybrid combines parent strains OG Kush and Island Strawberry Afghani Indica, a union of potency that will impress even the seasoned veteran.
OG Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
