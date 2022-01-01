About this product
Vegan and Gluten Free.You can’t get blood from a stone, but you can get stoned with these blood orange jellies! Sweet, citrusy and sensational.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
June’s Sweets & Savories
From sweet to savory, from juicy fruits to rich, earthy flavors, June makes a morsel that will lift you through these holidays. See All our deliciously delectable edibles, including Petite Cookies, Flavored Pretzels, and Fruit Jellies