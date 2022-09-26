June’s 30:1 Sour Watermelon Fruit Jellies : 300mg CBD + 10mg THC 10 Pack
About this product
Vegan and Gluten Free. This delightfully tart CBD jelly comes with jus a hint of high. The perfect choice in edibles for that peaceful, easy feeling.
About this brand
June’s Sweets & Savories
From sweet to savory, from juicy fruits to rich, earthy flavors, June makes a morsel that will lift you through these holidays. See All our deliciously delectable edibles, including Petite Cookies, Flavored Pretzels, and Fruit Jellies