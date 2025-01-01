We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Sweet Mary Jane
Small batch artisanal desserts and medicinal tincture blends
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Pets
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
44 products
Snack Foods
True Confections 150mg 4-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Tinctures & Sublingual
Re-Leaf THC-A: 1200mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
Chocolates
Caramel Apple Truffles 200mg 4-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:1 Re-Leaf Tincture 300mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
THC 150%
CBD 150%
Brownies
Wake & Cake Brownie 150mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
Brownies
1:1 Wake & Cake 200mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Chocolates
Scout's Honor Truffles 200mg 4-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Chocolates
Pop n' Rock Chocolates 100mg 20-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Tinctures & Sublingual
9:1 Re-Leaf Tincture 1500mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
THC 150%
CBD 1350%
Tinctures & Sublingual
2:1 Re-Leaf Tincture 300mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
THC 100%
CBD 200%
Chocolates
Happy Trails Chocolates 100mg 10-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Chocolates
Key Lime Pie Chocolates 100mg 10-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Tinctures & Sublingual
Re-Leaf Delta 9: 600mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
Chocolates
Love at First Bite Chocolates 100mg 10-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Tinctures & Sublingual
Re-Leaf Delta 9: 3000mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
Chocolates
French Toast Truffles 200mg 4-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Cookies
Cherry Almond Cookies 100mg 10-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Tinctures & Sublingual
20:1 Re-Leaf Tincture 3,150mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
Tinctures & Sublingual
Creature Comfort THCa Tincture 1200mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
THC 1200%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
3:1 Re-Leaf Tincture 600mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
Snack Foods
Pop Star Caramel Corn 150mg 15-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
Cooking
Hey! Sugar 1500mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
Snack Foods
The Boss Bar 350mg
by Sweet Mary Jane
Chocolates
Key Lime Kicker Truffles 200mg 4-pack
by Sweet Mary Jane
1
2
