Get temporary relief for sore muscles with our CBD Athletic Rub Ointment. Designed for active lifestyles to relieve pain from minor muscle and joint pain, strains, pulls, and bruises. Can be applied before, during, or after your workouts or strenuous activities so sore muscles don’t slow you down!



- Award-winning formula

- Blended with our premium, in-house extracted CBD rosin and organic oils.

- 1000 mg CBD extract per package

- Made with ingredients that you can pronounce