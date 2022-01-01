About this product
Our four-legged friends deserve the best, so why not give them the best? These all-natural CBD dog treats contain just 5 simple organic ingredients that your pup will love! One treat can help calm your furry and relieve joint pain.* Made with peanut butter and banana, your dogs will be begging for more!
A sweet tip: try our CBD Pet Tincture.
*Results and dosage may vary based on weight, breed, and individual pet.
About this brand
Sweet Sensi
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.