About this product
Elevate your experience with our Elevated Gum Drops. These gummies have all the benefits of CBD plus an extra kick for the ultimate relaxation. The only question is – which flavor should you pick?
Flavors: Pineapple Mango (Sativa) & Peach (Indica)
*All flavors and ingredients are organic.
*Patent Pending
Flavors: Pineapple Mango (Sativa) & Peach (Indica)
*All flavors and ingredients are organic.
*Patent Pending
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sweet Sensi
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.