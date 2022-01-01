About this product
A classic candy that brings back nostalgia to the sweeter days of being a kid. But who says lollipops are just for kids? Our CBD Lollipops are one of the newest Sweet Sensi additions, and already a fan favorite!
Flavors: Orange Cream, Rootbeer, & Tropical Punch
*All flavors and ingredients are organic.
About this brand
Sweet Sensi
Sweet Sensi’s mission is to put decades of knowledge and experience in growing hemp to use by producing high quality CBD products you can trust. Our CBD comes from our grown-in-house hemp and we never add chemicals or solvents. We proudly grow and press our hemp in Austin, Texas.