Fruit Chews

by Sweet Sins

About this product

Oh, how the pleasures of sweets can be so sinful. We believe in the principles of good verses evil, love over hate, and the sweetness of a life well lived. Sometimes a bit of willful indulgence and wickedness can set you free. Sweet Sins are hand crafted by the culinary devils of pleasure and enlightenment. Sweet Sins are non- GMO, pesticide free and lab-tested for potency and purity.
About this brand

Sweet Sins
Sweet Sins products are non-GMO, pesticide-free. They’re lab-tested for potency and purity too. Luckily for our customers, we’ve got a stellar culinary team to ensure that the taste is as pleasurable as the effect. After all, who wouldn’t be tempted by a caramel called Sweet Sins?