Sweet Stone's Seasonal Sea Salt Toffee cookie is a chewy, buttery, vanilla cookie with caramelized toffee chunks and milk chocolate throughout this 20mg cookie. Sprinkled with course, hand ground, Mediterranean Sea Salt for the perfect balance of sweet and salty.
Sweet Stone was founded in 2020, sitting around the kitchen table. Family owned and operated, and on a mission to bring premium homemade infused edibles to the Missouri Medical Marijuana market. Locally sourced ingredients at every opportunity, our premium edibles range from secret family recipe cookies, traditional gummies, and Native Ozarks Honey.
Consistently dosed, health conscious, high quality, cannabis infused edibles made with love, from our kitchen to you.
State License(s)
MAN000079
